Commissioner Rakhshan Division bans hunting of animals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday imposed a ban on hunting off all kinds of animals, birds throughout the Division with immediate effect and until further orders in interest of public service.

The Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran issued this official notification and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting of animals in the area. No compromise will be made in this regard.