UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Bans Hunting Of Animals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan Division bans hunting of animals

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday imposed a ban on hunting off all kinds of animals, birds throughout the Division with immediate effect and until further orders in interest of public service

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Tuesday imposed a ban on hunting off all kinds of animals, birds throughout the Division with immediate effect and until further orders in interest of public service.

The Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran issued this official notification and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal hunting of animals in the area. No compromise will be made in this regard.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Black Sea Grain Deal Should Be Extended - Honduran ..

Black Sea Grain Deal Should Be Extended - Honduran Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' in Buying ..

US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' in Buying Russian Oil at Lower Rates - T ..

3 minutes ago
 Venezuela uses crimes against humanity to repress ..

Venezuela uses crimes against humanity to repress dissent: UN probe

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Dera reviews Anti Dengue parameters

Commissioner Dera reviews Anti Dengue parameters

3 minutes ago
 Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation ..

Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia

3 minutes ago
 Over 90% of People in DPR, LPR Support Republics J ..

Over 90% of People in DPR, LPR Support Republics Joining Russia - Poll

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.