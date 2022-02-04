Commissioner Rakhshan Division condemns attack on security force in Nushki, Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran strongly condemned the attacks on Security Forces in Nushki and Pangur districts on Friday.

In a statement issued here, he also expressed his grief over the martyrdom of security forces personnel.

He said that the braved security force personnel have repulsed the enemy during trying to enter the security camps in Nushki, and Panjgur by taking timely action which was commendable efforts.

Commissioner Rukshan Division said He said that this incident was of a very sensitive nature and therefore it was imperative that its mastermind would be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice in order to control the situation.

He said effective measures would be taken against the suspects under contribution of security forces and public to eliminate nefarious design of anti-peace elements from the country and Balochistan.

He said law and order situation was improved in the country and province due to numerous sacrifices of security forces and we would not allow anyone to sabotage the peace of the province.

He also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families of martyrs and prayed for early recovery of injured personnel.