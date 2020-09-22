UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rakhshan Division, DC Inspect Performance Of Polio Teams In Kharan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan Division, DC inspect performance of polio teams in Kharan

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani along with Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai on Tuesday visited areas of Kharan to assess the performance of anti-polio teams

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani along with Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai on Tuesday visited areas of Kharan to assess the performance of anti-polio teams.

They also administered polio vaccines to many children during visit and distributed vitamin capsules and chocolates among the children while both officials also informed their parents about the importance of anti-polio drops during visiting the area.

Commissioner Rukshan Division said that polio was a sensitive issue and developed countries of the world had cleared themselves of polio. "We are also striving to make Pakistan polio free soon which needs the cooperation of people and it is the moral and national duty of the public to make polio campaign successful so that they would save children from polio diseases", he said.

