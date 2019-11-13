Commissioner Rakhshan Division holds open court in Dalbandin

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhel on Wednesday held an open court for addressing main problems of people at Dalbandin area of Chaghi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhel on Wednesday held an open court for addressing main problems of people at Dalbandin area of Chaghi district.

Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Fateh Khan Khajak, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaghi Muhammad Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Dablabdin Aysha Zaheri and other relevant officials attended the open court, said press release issued here.

People informed Commissioner Rakhsahn Division about their problems and presented applications.

Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to resolve the issues in respective areas on immediate basis and to provide facilities in remote areas accordance of their complaints.

He said measures were being taken to provide all basic necessary amenities to people at their doorsteps in respective areas of the district including its remote areas.

"In this regard, provincial government including administrations were paying special attention on education, healthcare and other sectors to enhance their capacity and to improve performances of same departments for interest of public", he said.

He also directed officials to ensure attendance of their staffs in sectors in order to resolve problems of public on daily basis.

Ayaz Mandokhel said he would visit to Nokundi, Saindak and Taftan to recognize public problems for addressing them in the areas.