UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Holds Open Court In Dalbandin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan Division holds open court in Dalbandin

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhel on Wednesday held an open court for addressing main problems of people at Dalbandin area of Chaghi district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhel on Wednesday held an open court for addressing main problems of people at Dalbandin area of Chaghi district.

Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Fateh Khan Khajak, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaghi Muhammad Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Dablabdin Aysha Zaheri and other relevant officials attended the open court, said press release issued here.

People informed Commissioner Rakhsahn Division about their problems and presented applications.

Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to resolve the issues in respective areas on immediate basis and to provide facilities in remote areas accordance of their complaints.

He said measures were being taken to provide all basic necessary amenities to people at their doorsteps in respective areas of the district including its remote areas.

"In this regard, provincial government including administrations were paying special attention on education, healthcare and other sectors to enhance their capacity and to improve performances of same departments for interest of public", he said.

He also directed officials to ensure attendance of their staffs in sectors in order to resolve problems of public on daily basis.

Ayaz Mandokhel said he would visit to Nokundi, Saindak and Taftan to recognize public problems for addressing them in the areas.

Related Topics

Police Education Visit Same Dalbandin All Government Court

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

19 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

38 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

41 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan outplay England in 2nd T20, leads series ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.