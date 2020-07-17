UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Inspects Ongoing Project Of Garuk Dam In Kharan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan Division inspects ongoing project of Garuk Dam in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani along with Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam inspected ongoing construction work of Garuk Storage Dam and ordered to ensure completion of it with the standard.

On the occasion, Garuk Storage Dam's project Engineer Arif Iqbal briefed the Commissioner Rakhshan Division about the importance of dam, its design, and constant of work of it in detail.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani said that the Garuk Storage Dam project would be helped to raise the groundwater level which could end water scarcity in the future in the area.

He said the completion of the dam would lead to significant progress in the field of agriculture which could irrigate several acres of barren lands as well as ensure greenery and prosperity in the area.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work of the Garuk Storage Dam project, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai said that this project is an important and unique project of its kind in Kharan district.

Special attention is being paid to its check and balance in order to ensure the quality of the project for the interest of the public and the area, he said saying that no compromise would be made on its the quality and completion of its time.

Assistant Commissioner Besima Zakir Ali Baloch, SP Lal Jan Baloch, and other related officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Dam Progress Lead Kharan

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

49 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

53 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.