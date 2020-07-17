Commissioner Rakhshan Division inspects ongoing project of Garuk Dam in Kharan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani along with Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam inspected ongoing construction work of Garuk Storage Dam and ordered to ensure completion of it with the standard.

On the occasion, Garuk Storage Dam's project Engineer Arif Iqbal briefed the Commissioner Rakhshan Division about the importance of dam, its design, and constant of work of it in detail.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Umrani said that the Garuk Storage Dam project would be helped to raise the groundwater level which could end water scarcity in the future in the area.

He said the completion of the dam would lead to significant progress in the field of agriculture which could irrigate several acres of barren lands as well as ensure greenery and prosperity in the area.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work of the Garuk Storage Dam project, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai said that this project is an important and unique project of its kind in Kharan district.

Special attention is being paid to its check and balance in order to ensure the quality of the project for the interest of the public and the area, he said saying that no compromise would be made on its the quality and completion of its time.

Assistant Commissioner Besima Zakir Ali Baloch, SP Lal Jan Baloch, and other related officials were present on the occasion.