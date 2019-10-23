Commissioner Rakhshan Division instructs officials to ensure attendances in sectors

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Naseer Ahmed Nasar Wednesday said the officers of departments should make every possible effort for resolving issues of people at their doorstep and any negligence would not be allowed in this regard.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting at Washuk District, said press release issued here.

SP Nazar Jan Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Besima Javed Domki and entire departments' senior officials attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Washuk Agha Nabeel Akhtar briefed the Commissioner Rakhshan Division about different related issues including ongoing development schemes and new projects of the areas.

Commissioner Naseer Ahmed Nasar said it was responsibility of security forces' officials and personnel to ensure protection of public lives and their properties in the respective areas because peace was vital for development.

"Ongoing development projects should be completed in time along with their standard for beneficial of public in Rakhshan district", he said, saying in this regard, various fields including law and order, healthcare, education, supply of water, construction of roads and other sectors were our top priorities.

He also directed officials to ensure their attendance in departments in order to address problems of public in the area, saying solid action would be taken against officials who were remained absent from their duties.

Naseer Ahmed Nasar said the government was utilizing available resources for progressing process in remote areas of Balochistan so that people could take advantage of government measures in the area.