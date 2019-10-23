UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Instructs Officials To Ensure Attendances In Sectors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan Division instructs officials to ensure attendances in sectors

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Naseer Ahmed Nasar Wednesday said the officers of departments should make every possible effort for resolving issues of people at their doorstep and any negligence would not be allowed in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Naseer Ahmed Nasar Wednesday said the officers of departments should make every possible effort for resolving issues of people at their doorstep and any negligence would not be allowed in this regard.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting at Washuk District, said press release issued here.

SP Nazar Jan Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Besima Javed Domki and entire departments' senior officials attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Washuk Agha Nabeel Akhtar briefed the Commissioner Rakhshan Division about different related issues including ongoing development schemes and new projects of the areas.

Commissioner Naseer Ahmed Nasar said it was responsibility of security forces' officials and personnel to ensure protection of public lives and their properties in the respective areas because peace was vital for development.

"Ongoing development projects should be completed in time along with their standard for beneficial of public in Rakhshan district", he said, saying in this regard, various fields including law and order, healthcare, education, supply of water, construction of roads and other sectors were our top priorities.

He also directed officials to ensure their attendance in departments in order to address problems of public in the area, saying solid action would be taken against officials who were remained absent from their duties.

Naseer Ahmed Nasar said the government was utilizing available resources for progressing process in remote areas of Balochistan so that people could take advantage of government measures in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Water Law And Order Nabeel From Government Top

Recent Stories

9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Champion ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan needs intensified efforts to quit grey li ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of life i ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Excise Dept to conduct general hold-up

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions pertai ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on childhood marriage organized in Nawabsh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.