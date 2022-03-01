UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rakhshan Reviews Security Arrangements For Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Commissioner Rakhshan reviews security arrangements for health workers

Commissioner Rakhshan Division, Mir Saifullah Khan Khaitran on Tuesday said that strict security arrangements were in place to ensure security of the health workers to make five-day polio campaign a success

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division, Mir Saifullah Khan Khaitran on Tuesday said that strict security arrangements were in place to ensure security of the health workers to make five-day polio campaign a success.

He expressed these views during a meeting held in the office of the Commissioner regarding the polio campaign starting on Tuesday. Officers of the law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

"In order to make the polio campaign a success, every member of the society has to play his part so that the children below the age five would be vaccinated against polio," he said adding that during the five-day polio campaign, responsibility rests on our tribal elders, religious scholars and local government representatives to make polio drive a success.

He also urged parents to cooperate with the visiting health workers so that the children could be saved from lifelong disability. Earlier, the commissioner was briefed about the security arrangements put in place for the polio health worker.

