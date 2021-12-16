UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Rakshan Division Organizes Condolence Session On APS Tregedy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner Rakshan Division organizes condolence session on APS tregedy

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday organized a special condolence session on the Army Public School (APS) tragedy

A special prayer was offered in the condolence session in supervision of Commissioner Rashshan Division for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and for granting courage of their families.

A special prayer was offered in the condolence session in supervision of Commissioner Rashshan Division for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of the APS tragedy and for granting courage of their families.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran also paid homage to the APS martyrs while praying for stability of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this day reminded us of those brave teachers of Army Public School who stood in front of the enemy to protect their students' precious lives which was commendable.

He said the tragedy of APS exposed the nefarious design of the enemy which had been defeated by collective efforts.

He said sacrifices of these innocent students and teachers was also included in making Pakistan the cradle of peace.

He said our morale of parents of the martyred children was still high.

