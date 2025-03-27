Open Menu

Commissioner Randhawa, IG Rizvi Join Police Officials For Special Iftar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi joined police officers and personnel at a special Iftar dinner organized by the Islamabad Capital Police at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday.

A public relations officer told APP that the event was attended by senior police officials, where the Chief Commissioner Randhawa and IG Rizvi interacted with officers and personnel, commended their dedication to maintaining security across the city during Ramazan, and broke their fast together.

Following the special instructions of IGP Islamabad, the Islamabad Police have arranged Iftar for the entire force throughout Ramadan for the first time.

Moreover, under the guidance of the IGP, senior police officers across the district are joining officers and personnel at various duty points for Iftar, recognizing their commitment to public safety.

IGP Rizvi stated, "My brave officers and personnel are working tirelessly, away from their homes and loved ones, to ensure the security of the city. breaking fast with them and addressing their concerns is my top priority. Every member of the Islamabad Police force is my family, and their welfare remains my foremost concern."

