Commissioner Rawalpindi announces Rs 32,099.623 million development boost for Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The district of Attock is set to receive a massive allocation of Rs 32,099.623 million for 134 development schemes during the current fiscal year.

In this regard, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Attock on Saturday, where he emphasized the need for transparency and quality in the execution of these projects.

The development schemes will focus on key sectors such as health, education, infrastructure maintenance, sports, agriculture, and others. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and other senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Revenue Chaudhry Abdul Majid and Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Asad Ismail, were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Commissioner Khattak stressed the importance of completing the projects within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring that the benefits of these development schemes reach the people of Attock efficiently. The meeting also included a detailed briefing on the Annual Development Plan (ADP) and other ongoing development schemes in the district.

