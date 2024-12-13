Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Chairs DPC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Friday chaired the meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee (DPC).

The meeting was told that some 2,326 inspections were conducted against overcharging during the last 24 hours across the Rawalpindi Division and a total fine of 119,000 was imposed on traders on that count.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the supply of essential commodities in their districts in the required quantity and at the official rates. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure their presence in the main markets across the division at all times.

He directed the deputy commissioners to clear the pending cases of their respective District Planning and Design Committees (DPDC) within the next three days, and also sought a detailed report from assistant commissioners of no-objection certificates given for petrol pumps in their jurisdictions.

The commissioner said that there should be no complaint of late reporting of revenue officers to their offices in any Tehsil.

He asked the deputy commissioners to review the performance of all allied departments for the past one month.

He said the standard operating procedures issued by the Punjab Government for providing relief to the public must be followed. There should be further progress on the key performance indicators (KPIs) set by the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and the Chief Secretary, he added.

The commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioner Murree to complete preparations to cope with any untoward situation in the wake of snowfall. The presence of staff must be ensured at the facility centers established for tourists, he added.

