Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak has directed on Monday that the fixed government prices of flour and bread must be strictly implemented, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to APP correspondent, Amir Khattak emphasized that any kind of profiteering or artificial inflation will not be tolerated.

Citizens are encouraged to inform the concerned administration about those selling overpriced or underweight bread, so that immediate action can be taken.

A review meeting was held at the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi office, where it was informed that a crackdown against overpriced flour and bread has been ongoing.

In the last 24 hours, a total fine of Rs 66,000 was imposed, and 2 places were sealed in Rawalpindi division.

The fines imposed in different districts include Rs 38,000 in Rawalpindi (with 2 places sealed), Rs 1,000 in Attock, Rs 5,000 in Jhelum, and Rs 22,000 in Murree for overpriced flour. Additionally, fines of Rs 41,000 were imposed for overpriced bread, with Rs 20,000 in Rawalpindi, Rs 7,000 in Jhelum, Rs 1,000 in Chakwal, and Rs 13,000 in Murree.

Amir emphasized that strict measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of fixed prices and prevent profiteering. The administration is committed to protecting the interests of the public and taking action against those who violate the rules.

APP/mes/378