Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project site to review progress

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday visited Dreams Project site and reviewed the progress.

During the visit, he gave necessary instructions regarding project completion and quality to the authorities concerned.

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, Director Development Sania Safi, MD, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The WASA authorities briefed the Commissioner on the progress of the project.

The Commissioner was informed that the Punjab government in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) would complete the project.

About one million people would get clean drinking water under this Chahan Dam-based water supply project which would be completed at a cost of Rs 35 billion. The project would be completed by December 2027.

The aim of the Dreams Project is to conserve groundwater and increase water from surface water sources. Under the project, 20 MW Eco-Friendly solar power system would also be installed. 92,000 house connections (based on water meters) would be provided under the DREAMS project. Through Dreams, WASA Rawalpindi’s revenue collection would also increase by Rs 100 million per month. In the Dreams project, water would be supplied to the citizens as per the standards of the World Health Organization, he was told.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the work on the Dreams project was started last month and the physical progress so far is five percent. He said that the project was launched to meet water requirements of Rawalpindi city.

He directed the authorities to ensure transparency and quality of construction work. He said that the project should be completed within stipulated time frame.