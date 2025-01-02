- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project site to review progres ..
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak Visits Dreams Project Site To Review Progress
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday visited Dreams Project site and reviewed the progress
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday visited Dreams Project site and reviewed the progress.
During the visit, he gave necessary instructions regarding project completion and quality to the authorities concerned.
Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, Director Development Sania Safi, MD, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.
The WASA authorities briefed the Commissioner on the progress of the project.
The Commissioner was informed that the Punjab government in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) would complete the project.
About one million people would get clean drinking water under this Chahan Dam-based water supply project which would be completed at a cost of Rs 35 billion. The project would be completed by December 2027.
The aim of the Dreams Project is to conserve groundwater and increase water from surface water sources. Under the project, 20 MW Eco-Friendly solar power system would also be installed. 92,000 house connections (based on water meters) would be provided under the DREAMS project. Through Dreams, WASA Rawalpindi’s revenue collection would also increase by Rs 100 million per month. In the Dreams project, water would be supplied to the citizens as per the standards of the World Health Organization, he was told.
The Commissioner on the occasion said that the work on the Dreams project was started last month and the physical progress so far is five percent. He said that the project was launched to meet water requirements of Rawalpindi city.
He directed the authorities to ensure transparency and quality of construction work. He said that the project should be completed within stipulated time frame.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two laborer killed in toxic gas leak10 minutes ago
-
RPO reinstates 16 terminated officials10 minutes ago
-
Mayor orders suspension of Deputy Director on negligence of development work10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project site to review progres ..1 minute ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital decision for intere ..1 minute ago
-
KP body takes notice of missing MRI machine from ATH20 minutes ago
-
PO involved in double murder arrested20 minutes ago
-
BUMHS launches 'Bolan Journal of Medical & Allied Health Sciences'30 minutes ago
-
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on Jan 730 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students40 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 202540 minutes ago