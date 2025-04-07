Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak chairs DCC meeting

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak presided over a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) and said that the price control magistrates should remain vigilant in field

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak presided over a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) and said that the price control magistrates should remain vigilant in field.

They have performed extraordinary during Ramazan and it was the result of their check and balance that all essential items were available at notified rates.

He said that special focus should be meat prices. Government has notified rate of Chicken and it should be implemented. Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed the divisional heads to re -evaluate their development schemes and make sure that none of their schemes are facing unnecessary delay due to minor issues.

He said that transparency and quality in development projects should be ensured by effective monitoring. He directed to improve cleanliness arrangements under "Suthra Punjab Program" and Assistant Commissioners should monitor its operations thoroughly.

Briefing on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi was apprised that the presence of price control magistrates is being ensured at critical markets as well as other bazars. Indiscriminate operation is underway against hoarders.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 181 price magistrates in Rawalpindi Division carried out 19,796 raids. 518 violations came were observed during these raids for which 02 FIRs were registered, 14 shops seals and a fine of Rs 2,88,500 was imposed.

The daily review meeting held at Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi, CO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid and heads of other concerned departments in person where as Deputy Commissioner Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Murree participated through videolink.