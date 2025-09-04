Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Reviews Revenue Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak visited Tehsil Office Raja Bazar on Wednesday and reviewed revenue matters and public dealings.

According to APP correspondent, he directed DC and AC to regularly visit Tehsil Offices and Registrar Offices to monitor revenue matters.

The Commissioner emphasized the need to provide maximum convenience to citizens, limiting service provision time to 15-20 minutes.

He also directed the establishment of proper seating facilities, clean drinking water, and help desks for citizens visiting the Land Record Office.

He instructed that wheelchairs be provided for disabled citizens and that steps be taken to immediately digitize the record room.

This will enable citizens to access modern and transparent facilities.

The Commissioner noted that Tehsil Office Raja Bazar has been made a model office, and this model is being implemented across the division.

Additional DC Revenue have been directed to spend time in Registrar Offices daily to improve service delivery.

