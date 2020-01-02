Commissioner Rawalpindi Division visits Attock

(@imziishan)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday ensured to visit on monthly basis every district of the division, its hospitals, health centers, educational facilities, land record centers and other offices to check facilities being provided to the people and problems faced by them.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Attock on Thursday.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar was also present on this occasion.

Commissioner said that the purpose of these monthly visits was to know the progress of every district pertaining to public service and development projects.

He said that an anti encroachment campaign has been started and will be taken to a logical end without any discrimination and advised DC Attock to speed up this campaign and specially ensure removal of encroachments from Meena Bazar.

He said the efforts are being made to control the prices of the edibles and to ensure quality .

He said the vegetable market which is inside the city, will be shifted soon and in this regard a program is being chalked out .

The Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to remove cemented dust bins located near to a govt Primary school in K Block of the city and confirm compliance.

While replying a question about local purchase of medicines for patients in Distt Headquarters Hospital Attock, he said that the issue will be looked into at appropriate level.

To control over speeding traffic from Hassanabdal to Rawalpindi and Hazara road , he said that in this regard, police pickets are being established and CTO Rawalpindi has been given directions in this context.

He said that all the revenue clerks (Patwaris) have been ordered to remain in their offices from 10 am to 12 am(for two hours ) on all working days and then go to field areas adding he said that a mobile app is being prepared by IT experts to know the exact location of every revenue clerk.

About the commercialization issue of peoples colony, the commissioner said that orders have been issued and assured the issue has been resolved soon.

Talking about Clean and Green Pakistan Program, he said that this will be made a success with the help and cooperation of the people and said that to keep clean our area is our religious obligation also.