Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak Inaugurates RWMC's Sanitation Services In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Monday said that the provision of sanitation services to the residents of district Attock would play a vital role in providing a clean environment to the people

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the provision of sanitation services of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) under the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ in Attock.

Khattak said that world-class sanitation facilities would provide a hygienic environment to the residents, adding sanitation was not only the responsibility of the government but also the duty of the people to make their surroundings clean.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff, throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, MNA Sheikh Aftab, MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali and others.

