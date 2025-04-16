Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak Reviews Progress On GPO Underpass Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak on Wednesday visited the GPO Chowk Underpass project and reviewed progress of ongoing construction work.

According to the details, the commissioner directed the relevant quarters to provide all possible facilitation to the business centers facing temporary disruption due to the work.

He directed the relevant departments to use all available resources to ensure timely completion of the project.

During the visit, it was briefed that 65 % of work had been completed. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that special attention should be paid to the work pace, and quality and transparency in the project should also be ensured. He further directed that project should be completed within the stipulated period in order to facilitate people.

Hassan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Commissioner and other officials were also present on the occasion.

