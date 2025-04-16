Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak Reviews Progress On GPO Underpass Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak on Wednesday visited the GPO Chowk Underpass project and reviewed progress of ongoing construction work
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak on Wednesday visited the GPO Chowk Underpass project and reviewed progress of ongoing construction work.
According to the details, the commissioner directed the relevant quarters to provide all possible facilitation to the business centers facing temporary disruption due to the work.
He directed the relevant departments to use all available resources to ensure timely completion of the project.
During the visit, it was briefed that 65 % of work had been completed. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that special attention should be paid to the work pace, and quality and transparency in the project should also be ensured. He further directed that project should be completed within the stipulated period in order to facilitate people.
Hassan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Commissioner and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
Charge d' Affaires, Pakistani zaireen attend annual urs at Dargah Hazrat Amir Kh ..
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacit ..
PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities8 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project10 seconds ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking7 minutes ago
-
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers11 seconds ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot14 seconds ago
-
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan6 minutes ago
-
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police6 minutes ago
-
PPP’s April 18 Rally at Hatri Bypass to be historic: Aajiz Dhamrah3 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances top priority: DIG Tariq3 minutes ago
-
UN reaffirms its support to Pakistan for meeting SDG targets3 minutes ago
-
China Mobile explores strategic partnership opportunities at NUST11 minutes ago
-
ECO meeting on Internationalisation of Higher Education concludes with presentation of Action Plan 2 ..11 minutes ago