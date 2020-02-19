UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rawalpindi For Devising Anti-dengue Micro Plan To Control Larvae Spread In Summer

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Wednesday directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition for preventing the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Wednesday directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition for preventing the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said nothing was more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

He directed the health department officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq briefed the meeting that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in letter and spirit to eradicate dengue virus.

He said a special task force had been constituted to examine the working of sanitary patrols, supervisors and quality of IRS and larva-siding activities.

He said dengue diagnostic facilities were being extending at grassroots level while necessary medicines along with latest equipment were being provided to health department to control the menace of dengue.

