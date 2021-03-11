UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rawalpindi For Resolving Public's Issues At Doorstep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:57 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi for resolving public's issues at doorstep

Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government was committed to resolve all the issues of people at their doorsteps

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government was committed to resolve all the issues of people at their doorsteps.

Presiding a meeting at DC Office Attock, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar gave a detailed briefing on the issues such as corona virus, dengue, price control, development program, polio campaign, tree planting campaign, revenue, anti-adulteration campaign.

He said the district administration in collaboration with the health and other departments was closely monitoring the situation related to corona virus on daily basis. He urged the public to strictly implement the SOPs, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Briefing about the development programs, he informed that 71 schemes worth of Rs. 6839.851 million were in process.

Commissioner Rawalpindi on the occasion said that development works should be completed on time and no compromise should be made on the high quality of work.

Regarding dengue, Commissioner Rawalpindi informed that steps were being taken to combat dengue with corona virus, adding that indoor and outdoor activities are being reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Price Magistrate, it was informed that the Price Magistrates across the district were taking action against grand selling and hoarding. so far, 1,37,169 raids have been carried out and 2,74,133 fines have been imposed.

He mention that steps are being taken in collaboration with the Price Control Committee and the Traders Association to keep food prices stable.

While giving a briefing on revenue, it was informed that on the first office day of every month, revenue is being held in open court or across the district.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood along with DC Attock and other administrative officers visited Government Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital, District Jail and planted a tree in the livestock office as part of plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Jail Rawalpindi Price Attock All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

13 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Says Risks Related to Investing in Russian E ..

1 minute ago

Global fund for education in emergencies reaches o ..

1 minute ago

Woman dies as shed collapses in Seham Bani Mohalla ..

1 minute ago

EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aer ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.