HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government was committed to resolve all the issues of people at their doorsteps.

Presiding a meeting at DC Office Attock, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar gave a detailed briefing on the issues such as corona virus, dengue, price control, development program, polio campaign, tree planting campaign, revenue, anti-adulteration campaign.

He said the district administration in collaboration with the health and other departments was closely monitoring the situation related to corona virus on daily basis. He urged the public to strictly implement the SOPs, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Briefing about the development programs, he informed that 71 schemes worth of Rs. 6839.851 million were in process.

Commissioner Rawalpindi on the occasion said that development works should be completed on time and no compromise should be made on the high quality of work.

Regarding dengue, Commissioner Rawalpindi informed that steps were being taken to combat dengue with corona virus, adding that indoor and outdoor activities are being reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Price Magistrate, it was informed that the Price Magistrates across the district were taking action against grand selling and hoarding. so far, 1,37,169 raids have been carried out and 2,74,133 fines have been imposed.

He mention that steps are being taken in collaboration with the Price Control Committee and the Traders Association to keep food prices stable.

While giving a briefing on revenue, it was informed that on the first office day of every month, revenue is being held in open court or across the district.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mahmood along with DC Attock and other administrative officers visited Government Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital, District Jail and planted a tree in the livestock office as part of plantation campaign.