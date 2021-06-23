UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah Inquires After Health Of Revenue Official

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:08 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah inquires after health of revenue official

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in District Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in District Chakwal.

He prayed for his early recovery and expressed good wishes for him.

Gulzar directed the hospital administration to provide best health care facilities to him, adding strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Rawalpindi Chakwal Family Best

Recent Stories

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

24 seconds ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

45 minutes ago

US Birth Rates Suffer Biggest Decline in Nearly 50 ..

7 minutes ago

Quaison partners Isak in Sweden attack for Poland ..

7 minutes ago

Around 15,000 Pakistanis languishing in foreign ja ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.