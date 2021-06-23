Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah inquires after health of revenue official

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in District Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in District Chakwal.

He prayed for his early recovery and expressed good wishes for him.

Gulzar directed the hospital administration to provide best health care facilities to him, adding strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.