Commissioner Rawalpindi identifies 212 roads for commercial activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Sunday said 212 roads have been identified in Rawalpindi division where commercial activities could start for next 10 years and a District Planning and Design Committees are being formed in this regard.

He said that 261 such roads have also been identified in Rawalpindi division where commercial activities have started but they have not been formally declared as commercial roads yet.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on commercialization of roads in Rawalpindi division. The meeting was attended by Director Development and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Chief Officer Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials. The Deputy Commissioners of Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock attended the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that such roads are being identified in the entire division where further commercial activities are no longer possible and they will be banned so that traffic congestion and chaotic constructions in the cities can be stopped.

He said that declaring roads as commercial would not only facilitate the implementation of building bye-laws but would also increase the revenue of the government.

He said that there are 203 commercial roads in Rawalpindi district while commercial activities have already started on 154 roads and commercial activities are expected to start on 71 roads in future. He said that Attock district has 172 commercial roads, commercial activities have started on 59 roads and commercial activities are expected to start on 72 roads in future. He said that 139 and 54 roads are commercial in Chakwal and Jhelum districts respectively, commercial activities have already started on 16 and 32 roads while commercial activities on 36 and 43 roads will start in future respectively.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the District Planning and Design Committees being set up in the districts would be headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners while their members would include representatives of Traffic Police, Public Health and Engineering, Building Department, Town Planners and Civil Society.