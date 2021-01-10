UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rawalpindi Identifies 212 Roads For Commercial Activities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi identifies 212 roads for commercial activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Sunday said 212 roads have been identified in Rawalpindi division where commercial activities could start for next 10 years and a District Planning and Design Committees are being formed in this regard.

He said that 261 such roads have also been identified in Rawalpindi division where commercial activities have started but they have not been formally declared as commercial roads yet.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on commercialization of roads in Rawalpindi division. The meeting was attended by Director Development and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Chief Officer Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials. The Deputy Commissioners of Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock attended the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that such roads are being identified in the entire division where further commercial activities are no longer possible and they will be banned so that traffic congestion and chaotic constructions in the cities can be stopped.

He said that declaring roads as commercial would not only facilitate the implementation of building bye-laws but would also increase the revenue of the government.

He said that there are 203 commercial roads in Rawalpindi district while commercial activities have already started on 154 roads and commercial activities are expected to start on 71 roads in future. He said that Attock district has 172 commercial roads, commercial activities have started on 59 roads and commercial activities are expected to start on 72 roads in future. He said that 139 and 54 roads are commercial in Chakwal and Jhelum districts respectively, commercial activities have already started on 16 and 32 roads while commercial activities on 36 and 43 roads will start in future respectively.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the District Planning and Design Committees being set up in the districts would be headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners while their members would include representatives of Traffic Police, Public Health and Engineering, Building Department, Town Planners and Civil Society.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Traffic Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

13 minutes ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

43 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

2 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.