Commissioner Rawalpindi Inspects Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi inspects cleanliness arrangements on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday visited various areas of the city and adjoining localities to review the cleanliness arrangements during the days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Commissioner visited Raja Bazaar, Fawara chowk, College Road, Bohr Bazaar, Kohti Bazaar, Waris Khan and adjoining areas.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and appreciated the sanitary worker termed them "Front line Soldiers" and paid rich tribute to their services for ensuring cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas Sakandri also visited the transfer station set up at 6th Road to inspect the cleanliness arrangements over there.

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company RWMC Owais Manzoor also visited various areas to check the cleanliness measures and to keep the city clean.

He informed that a cleanliness operation underway to collect the waste, entrails of sacrificial animals.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those were found negligent in performing their duties.

More than 3,225 sanitation workers are taking part in the cleanliness operation in shifts, under a special plan devised for Eid.

According to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive contingency plan was prepared by Albayrak and RWMC for the disposal of sacrificial animals entrails.

