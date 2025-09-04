Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Makes Surprise Visit To Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi makes surprise visit to Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak conducted a surprise visit to the Tehsil Office in Raja Bazaar on Thursday to assess revenue operations and public services.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shehryar Khan.

During the visit, Commissioner Khattak directed deputy and assistant commissioners to regularly inspect tehsil and registrar offices to monitor revenue-related affairs.

He highlighted that the Tehsil Office Raja Bazaar had been designated as a model tehsil office, a standard that was being replicated across the entire Division.

Khattak emphasized that additional deputy commissioners (Revenue) should spend time daily in registrar offices to improve service delivery.

He instructed officials to ensure proper seating, clean drinking water, and help desks for complaints, given the high volume of public interaction.

To improve efficiency, he directed that service delivery time for citizens should not exceed 15 to 20 minutes. He also mandated the availability of wheelchairs for differently-abled individuals and stressed the importance of staff providing courteous and helpful service to make the offices truly "public-friendly."

Additionally, the commissioner called for an acceleration of efforts to digitize record rooms to provide modern and transparent facilities to the public.

