Commissioner Rawalpindi Review Security Arrangements Ahead Of Eid Ul Ahza

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:38 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi review security arrangements ahead of Eid ul Ahza

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar have reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Eidul Azha in a meeting held here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar have reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Eidul Azha in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner directed to further enhance the security of bazaars, mosques, imambargahs and worship places to maintain peace and law and order situation on auspicious day.

He also directed the police officers to curb crime and to provide foolproof security to the masses.

He made it clear that it was the prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people. He said that strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in performing their duties.

