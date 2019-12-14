Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews development projects

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood has directed officers of various nation building departments to realize their responsibilities, redouble their efforts to complete the development schemes in city in due time and ensure the quality of the work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood has directed officers of various nation building departments to realize their responsibilities, redouble their efforts to complete the development schemes in city in due time and ensure the quality of the work.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of various departments to review the progress on development schemes being carried out in various sectors.

Physical work of "Chahan dam" should be complete before next monsoon season to avoid the wastage of water that would have the facility to store water to the area of 15700 acre feet and 3 lac people would be facilitated through this dam, he said.

He ordered the consultant firm of ring road project to complete first draft / feasibility report till Feb 28 adding the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city.

The completion Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the development works to ensure quality material used in the development schemes.