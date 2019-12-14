UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rawalpindi Reviews Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews development projects

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood has directed officers of various nation building departments to realize their responsibilities, redouble their efforts to complete the development schemes in city in due time and ensure the quality of the work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood has directed officers of various nation building departments to realize their responsibilities, redouble their efforts to complete the development schemes in city in due time and ensure the quality of the work.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of various departments to review the progress on development schemes being carried out in various sectors.

Physical work of "Chahan dam" should be complete before next monsoon season to avoid the wastage of water that would have the facility to store water to the area of 15700 acre feet and 3 lac people would be facilitated through this dam, he said.

He ordered the consultant firm of ring road project to complete first draft / feasibility report till Feb 28 adding the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city.

The completion Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He also directed the authorities concerned to monitor the development works to ensure quality material used in the development schemes.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Road Dam Rawalpindi Progress All

Recent Stories

Inter Milan cancel Conte presser over 'insulting' ..

58 seconds ago

North Korea conducts 'crucial test' at Sohae launc ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz Ch reads out PM's message at PTI ceremony

1 minute ago

Lawyers, doctors tarnished country's image: Govern ..

18 minutes ago

Indian nefarious expansionist designs to be thwart ..

18 minutes ago

US Sen Graham Proposes Alternative to JCPOA, Does ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.