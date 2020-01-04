UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rawalpindi Reviews Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Saturday has directed the officers of various nation building departments to realize their responsibilities, redouble their efforts to complete the development schemes in the city in due time and ensure the quality of work.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on development schemes being carried out in various sectors.

On the occasion, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned for remodeling of Ammar Chowk that would be completed at the cost of 788 million. Remodeling of Ammar Chowk was necessary because commuters are often faced with long traffic jams when they are stopped for VIP movement, he said.

He said the traffic flow in the city needed to be improve and directed to prepare the feasibility report and PC-1 for under pass at Katcheri Chowk to facilitate the commuters.

