Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday reviewed Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan in a meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Aziz, Managing Director Solid Waste Management Company and other concerned officers besides Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal through video link.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi informed that the holidays of the sanitary workers of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) have been canceled.

He further said that as many as 3225 sanitary workers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree while 314 workers would perform their duties in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan.

A total of 413 vehicles would be used to collect the entrails of sacrificial animals. Similarly, 38 mobile transfer stations would be set up at different places in Rawalpindi, he added.

The Commissioner said that SWMC would distribute 4,00,000 bags among the people for collecting the carcasses of the sacrificial animals.

He said that on the issue of sanitation, the citizens can get register their complaints on 1139.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure the cleanliness of the cattle markets to reduce the risk of Congo virus.

He appealed to the citizens to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to contain the coronavirus.