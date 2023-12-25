Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Shares Christ Joy In Colourful Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) In a heartwarming Christmas gathering, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta highlighted the universal message of love for humanity preached by all religions, emphasizing the value of unity and respect for diverse beliefs.

Speaking as the chief guest, Commissioner Chatta said that minorities are fully protected and enjoying equal rights.

He assured the Christian community of foolproof security measures, emphasizing that the security of Pakistan is intertwined with the collective attitude towards other religions and minorities. He called upon everyone to actively contribute to making the country a haven of peace and security.

The commissioner expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the administration, scholars, and various schools of thought, stressing the need for their active involvement in fostering a harmonious society.

Pastor Adil praised the administration's efforts in safeguarding the rights of minorities, acknowledging their commitment to maintaining law and order during the Christmas celebrations.

The notable figures present at the event included Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nidharat Ali, Pastor Nadeem Kamran, and members of the local Christian community.

