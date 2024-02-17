Open Menu

Commissioner Rawalpindi Suffering From Mental Illness, Says Amir Mir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 04:26 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan and the rival parties of the PTI have also rejected the allegations of Liaqat Ali Chatha about elections fraud.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir condemned the allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha about elections fraud, saying that he is suffering from the mental illness.

The similar remaks were given by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

The caretaker government, the rival parties of the PTI and the Election Commission of Pakistan strongly reacted to the allegations of the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha.

The reaction came after Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha said that he committed rigging due to immense pressure from different quarters. He alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice were also involved in putting pressure for rigging.

He said he wanted to suicide this morning after Fajr prayer, and he surrendered himself before the police.

The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejected the allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner against the chief election commissioner.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the election commission said no official of the commission gave any instruction to the Rawalpindi commissioner for change in the election results.

The spokesperson clarified that the commissioner of any division has no direct role in the conduct of the election. The commissioner is not made DRO, RO or the presiding officer.

The spokesperson said that this matter will be investigated.

