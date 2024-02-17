Commissioner Rawalpindi Suffering From Mental Illness, Says Amir Mir
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 04:26 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan and the rival parties of the PTI have also rejected the allegations of Liaqat Ali Chatha about elections fraud.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir condemned the allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha about elections fraud, saying that he is suffering from the mental illness.
The similar remaks were given by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.
The caretaker government, the rival parties of the PTI and the Election Commission of Pakistan strongly reacted to the allegations of the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha.
The reaction came after Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha said that he committed rigging due to immense pressure from different quarters. He alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice were also involved in putting pressure for rigging.
He said he wanted to suicide this morning after Fajr prayer, and he surrendered himself before the police.
The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejected the allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner against the chief election commissioner.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the election commission said no official of the commission gave any instruction to the Rawalpindi commissioner for change in the election results.
The spokesperson clarified that the commissioner of any division has no direct role in the conduct of the election. The commissioner is not made DRO, RO or the presiding officer.
The spokesperson said that this matter will be investigated.
Recent Stories
Police arrest PTI leader Salman Akram Raja over protest against election rigging
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings
Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha resigns over electoral fraud
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No country aspires to achieve progress sans public participation: President4 minutes ago
-
Galyat Snow Festival begins4 minutes ago
-
PTA cracks down on illegal SIMs activation, unlicensed ISPs14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects walking track project14 minutes ago
-
No country aspires to achieve progress sans public participation: President24 minutes ago
-
Trader bodies urge govt to reconsider recent hike in gas tariff34 minutes ago
-
Khuhro urges judiciary to take notice of attempts to malign institutions44 minutes ago
-
Businessmen call for commercial activities at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi border posts44 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling attempt of dry fruits worth over 20 million1 hour ago
-
Bootlegger held, liquor recovered1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on unauthorized vehicles1 hour ago
-
Nawab Jangez Marri wins PB-9 Kohlu seat1 hour ago