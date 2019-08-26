UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rawalpindi Urges Ulema To Play Role For Peaceful Passage Of Muharram-ul-Harram

Commissioner Rawalpindi urges Ulema to play role for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division capt rtd Saqib Zafar held a meeting with Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects to promote religious harmony in Muharram-ul-Harram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division capt rtd Saqib Zafar held a meeting with Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects to promote religious harmony in Muharram-ul-Harram.

Chairing a meeting, he said that all religious scholars must work to create harmony and avoid any provocation which may harm the sentiments of others.

He directed the police officials to make elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram and foolproof security arrangements would be for the security of Majalis and Muharram mourning processions.

Commissioner made it clear that all government departments including TMAs, WASA, Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence would ensure arrangements of maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanning cameras, walk through gates on the routes of the Muharram processions and places of majalis.

Among others, Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry Of Narocotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique and others were present on the occasion.

