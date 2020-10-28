Commissioner Rawalpindi visits charity food centre

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd), Muhammad Mahmood, during his visit to Jhelum, on Wednesday visited the charity food center operated by a private housing society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd), Muhammad Mahmood, during his visit to Jhelum, on Wednesday visited the charity food center operated by a private housing society.

He went to the kitchen and inspected the quality of food. He also inspected the seating arrangements and utensils of the people coming to the charity food centre.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that special care should be taken for the self esteem of the people, they should be provided quality food and best hygiene arrangements should be ensured.

"The involvement of the private sector in welfare work is commendable and it is also their social responsibility to play a role in solving the problems of the needy in the society in which they are doing profitable business," he said.

He said that the PTI government has solved the food and accommodation problems of the needy by spreading a network of shelters in the country. He said that the management should encourage shelters and charity food centres in the private sector and provide them all possible facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Rao Pervez Akhtar and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.