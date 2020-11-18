UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits Police Line To Review Welfare Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Police Line to review Welfare projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood visited Police Line Headquarters Rawalpindi and laid a wreath at the memorial along with offering prayers for martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood visited Police Line Headquarters Rawalpindi and laid a wreath at the memorial along with offering prayers for martyrs.

On arrival at the Police Line Headquarters, a well-armed contingent of police saluted on the occasion, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rawalpindi along with other senior police officers received Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the Control Room, Conference Hall, DSP Masood Ahmed Shaheed Hospital, ASI Hassan Naeem Shaheed Gym, Police Welfare Center and Head Constable Sajid Mehmood Shaheed library and appreciated the projects.

He appreciated the efforts of police force for eliminating the crime adding that police is playing vital role to check the anti social elements.

CPO gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing Welfare projects and the problems being faced by police personnel.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

43 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

44 minutes ago

Protests erupt in Uganda as presidential candidate ..

41 seconds ago

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad seeks complete lists of H ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.