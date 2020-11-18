Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Police Line to review Welfare projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood visited Police Line Headquarters Rawalpindi and laid a wreath at the memorial along with offering prayers for martyrs.

On arrival at the Police Line Headquarters, a well-armed contingent of police saluted on the occasion, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rawalpindi along with other senior police officers received Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the Control Room, Conference Hall, DSP Masood Ahmed Shaheed Hospital, ASI Hassan Naeem Shaheed Gym, Police Welfare Center and Head Constable Sajid Mehmood Shaheed library and appreciated the projects.

He appreciated the efforts of police force for eliminating the crime adding that police is playing vital role to check the anti social elements.

CPO gave a detailed briefing about the ongoing Welfare projects and the problems being faced by police personnel.