Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits Revenue Record Center Rawat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Revenue Record Center Rawat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow paced payment process to the land owners of Rawalpindi Ring Road project despite of its announcement two months back and directed all the Revenue staff to expedite the process.

He said that any negligence and delay in payment process in transfer and possession of land would not be tolerated.

The Commissioner said this during his visit to Revenue Record Center Rawat to review land transfer and its payment process.

He said that the patwaris themselves were responsible for mismanagement and flaws of record keeping and directed all the concerned officials to ensure professionalism and transparency.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwarul Haq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Shuaib were also present on the occasion.

