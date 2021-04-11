Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Ring Road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah visited Ring Road project site to inspect various sections of the project.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani and Deputy Project Director Abdullah were also present on the occasion and briefed commissioner on the project progress.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division emphasized that project planning and execution was streamlined and timelines are met.

The commissioner said that the officers and personnel working on the Ring Road project should complete the set targets as per the deadline. Strict action would be taken against the officers and personnel who were using delaying tactics, negligence and incompetence, he added. He said that the project was very important for the people which would have a positive impact on the economic and civic life of the residents.