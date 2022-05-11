Commissioner reactivates district price control committee to plug artificial price hike

Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed decided to reactivate district price control committee to control price hike trend at district level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed decided to reactivate district price control committee to control price hike trend at district level.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Multan Division and attended by Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and other officials concerned. He directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids to abolish artificial inflation and address public complaints as early as possible. The Commissioner also instructed officials to launch crackdown against hoarding of diesel.

Meanwhile, the wheat procurement target was also enhanced from 638,507 metric tonnes to 791,475 metric tonnes. Dr. Irshad remarked that the initial target of wheat procurement had been successfully achieved.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed that Rs 8 lakh fines were imposed on profiteers, while 22 petrol pumps were sealed. To curtail the practice of diesel hoarding, the officials conducted 1914 raids, during which 10 FIRs were registered against the petrol pump owners. The owners were also fined Rs one million, the officials stated.