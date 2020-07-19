UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Receives Donation Of Masks From Zhangjiajie Municipal Government China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Zhangjiajie Municipal Government China has donated 20,000 medical surgical masks to the commissioner Karachi to help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The gift was handed over to Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at his office, said a news release on Sunday.

The commisioner thanked the Chinese government specially the Mayor of Zhangjiajie saying that Pakistan has a long and strong diplomatic relationship with China and the gift donated by the Mayor Zhangjiajie would further strengthen the relationship between the two friendly countries.

The donation would also open the corridor of mutual relationship between the two cities.

Mayor of Zhangjiajie Liu Gean in a letter to the Commissioner Karachi expressed the desire to further promote cooperation between the two cities. He said he was looking forward to working in travel, economy and trade, culture, education, etc to strengthen the exchanges for a better future and benefit the people of the two cities.

Liu Gean further said he was very worried about the pandemic situation of COVID-19 in Karachi and hoped that the donation of masks would contribute a little bit for Karachi's fight against coronavirus and hoped the people of the city would soon resume normal life.

