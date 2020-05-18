UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Receives PPE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:54 PM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Monday

Senior Officer of Pak army handed over the PPEs to the Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

The PPEs were comprised goggles, face visors, masks, gloves and sanitizers.

These will be provided to the hospitals for doctors and paramedical staff who were deployed for treatment of coronavirus patients.

