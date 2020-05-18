Commissioner receives PPE

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Monday.

Senior Officer of Pak army handed over the PPEs to the Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

The PPEs were comprised goggles, face visors, masks, gloves and sanitizers.

These will be provided to the hospitals for doctors and paramedical staff who were deployed for treatment of coronavirus patients.