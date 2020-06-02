UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Receives PPE From Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Commissioner receives PPE from Pak army

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) from Pak army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) from Pak army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali were also present.

The PPEs consisting of glasses, facemasks, gloves and sanitizers would be distributed in the hospital for doctors and paramedics performing their duties to treat coronavirus patients.

Divisional Commissioner said that protective equipment had been distributed among hospital on regular basis.

He said that all out resources were being utilized for treatment of coronavirus patients besides providing facilities to the doctors.

He said that effective awareness campaign was also underway for masses to adopt precautionary measures to save from coronavirus threats.

Related Topics

Army Muhammad Ali All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

German divisions on show over new virus stimulus p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.