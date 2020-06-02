Commissioner receives PPE from Pak army

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) from Pak army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) from Pak army which was provided by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali were also present.

The PPEs consisting of glasses, facemasks, gloves and sanitizers would be distributed in the hospital for doctors and paramedics performing their duties to treat coronavirus patients.

Divisional Commissioner said that protective equipment had been distributed among hospital on regular basis.

He said that all out resources were being utilized for treatment of coronavirus patients besides providing facilities to the doctors.

He said that effective awareness campaign was also underway for masses to adopt precautionary measures to save from coronavirus threats.