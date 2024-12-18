Commissioner Refutes Flour Price Hike Claims, Announces Price Reduction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Karachi Commissioner’s office has dismissed reports of a four-rupee increase in flour prices, labeling them as false. In a statement released on Wednesday, the office clarified that flour prices have actually decreased, contrary to recent media claims.
According to the official notification, the price of 2.
5 Number Flour has been lowered by one rupee across all levels, including ex-mill, wholesale, and retail. Additionally, Fine Flour is now available to the public for 990 rupees, equating to 99 rupees per kilogram for a 10-kilogram bag.
The Commissioner’s office further emphasized that no wholesaler or retailer is permitted to sell flour above the government-fixed prices.
The revised flour prices are as follows:
2.5 Number Flour: Reduced by 1 rupee at all levels
Fine Flour: 990 rupees per 10-kilogram bag (99 rupees per kilogram).
