Commissioner Removes Hurdles On Surizai Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud removed hurdles in beginning work on Surizai Housing Scheme as both rival parties agreed on signing a formal agreement on January 30, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud removed hurdles in beginning work on Surizai Housing Scheme as both rival parties agreed on signing a formal agreement on January 30, 2023.

The meeting held in this connection was chaired by the Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud and attended by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Roshan Mehsud, Collector Provincial Housing Shafiq Afridi and the representatives of Tilla Band and Surizai also attended meeting.

The meeting unanimously agreed on a formula for the resolution of the dispute and convened a meeting on January 30th to give it a formal shape. Both parties will sign a formal agreement in the presence of the commissioner.

The residents of Surizai and Tilla Band were having a long-standing dispute over the ownership and occupation of 5800 jirb land, which was a big hurdle in initiating work on Surizai Housing Scheme.

