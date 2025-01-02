Commissioner resolves public complaints in open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed held an open court at her office and resolved a number of complaints about government departments on-the-spot here on Thursday.

Talking to citizens who came to the open court for resolution of their grievances, she said that reforms were being made in all departments to resolve the outstanding issues of the people.

She said that 250 uplift schemes of public welfare were being executed by the municipal corporation. The schemes included repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads, streets, link roads and carpeting of streets.

She said that steps were also underway to overcome traffic related issues on main roads. The street lights have been repaired while zebra crossings have been marked in front of the schools.