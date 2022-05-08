Commissioner restores inactive water-channel to facilitate farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed restored water-channel, inactive for last 30 years, adjacent to Multan Public school road, here on Sunday.

Hundreds of the farmers remained deprived of canal water following suspension of the water channel.

The restoration of water channel was a popular demand of the local farmers.

Commissioner Dr Irshaad Ahmed along with MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr inaugurated the restoration of the water-channel. It will help irrigate hundreds of the acres.

The project is being completed with cost of Rs 8 million under public-private partnership, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem. Local farmers thanked the administration for restoration of the water channel.