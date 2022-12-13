Commissioner reunites rehabilitated drug addict with family after six years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday reunited a rehabilitated drug addict with his parents who was missing from his home for the last six years.

According to the district administration, once a drug addict, Usman Raja was handed over to his father by the commissioner, during the second phase of the Drugs Free Peshawar campaign.

Usman, who had lost his memory and had no contact with his family or any relatives, was rescued from Karkhano Market and shifted to a rehabilitation center for a three-month recovery process.

After seven months of rehabilitation period, the Chairman Care Welfare succeeded in contacting the family of the drug addict and informed them about the situation. The family was invited to the rehabilitation center for reunion with their lost son.

The third phase would start from December 18, and drug addicts roaming in different areas of the district would be shifted to the rehabilitation centers.