UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reunites Rehabilitated Drug Addict With Family After Six Years

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner reunites rehabilitated drug addict with family after six years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday reunited a rehabilitated drug addict with his parents who was missing from his home for the last six years.

According to the district administration, once a drug addict, Usman Raja was handed over to his father by the commissioner, during the second phase of the Drugs Free Peshawar campaign.

Usman, who had lost his memory and had no contact with his family or any relatives, was rescued from Karkhano Market and shifted to a rehabilitation center for a three-month recovery process.

After seven months of rehabilitation period, the Chairman Care Welfare succeeded in contacting the family of the drug addict and informed them about the situation. The family was invited to the rehabilitation center for reunion with their lost son.

The third phase would start from December 18, and drug addicts roaming in different areas of the district would be shifted to the rehabilitation centers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs December Market Family From

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

44 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.