Commissioner review arrangements at SSC exam centres

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Division, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday visited several school Certificate (SSC) examination centres and reviewed the arrangements made by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur.

He visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and examination holding process.

The commissioner also checked the attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and their seating plan. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he warned. Separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective, he added.

The commissioner directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the examination process.