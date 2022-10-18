Commissioner reviewed anti dengue,anti smog measures

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division, Marriam Khan on Tuesday chaired a divisional meeting with concerned departments including Health, Environment and District administration to review anti dengue and anti smog measures across the division.

He directed all divisional officials to expedite anti dengue and anti smog drive to prevent citizens from harmful effects.

Director Health Rana Muhammad Riaz while briefing the Commissioner about the anti-dengue measures said that health teams was utilizing all possible steps to kill dengue across the division.

He informed that 66 dengue cases were filed so far across the division during last one and a half month, while six dengue patients were still under treatment in different hospitals of the division.