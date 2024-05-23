Commissioner reviewed heat wave preventive measures in Tando Adam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider made a surprise visit to various areas of Tando Adam city to review the arrangements made by the Sindh government to prevent impacts of extreme heat wave conditions in the province.

He first visited the taluka hospital and inspected the heatstroke ward, assessing the facilities provided there.

He also examined various wards of the hospital and reviewed the arrangements for facilities, medicines and cleanliness for admitted and OPD patients.

On this occasion, he said that providing better health facilities was our responsibility and no negligence of any kind will be tolerated.

He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the intense heatwave and to contact the doctors at the Heatstroke Center established in the hospital in case of heatstroke.

Later, the commissioner inspected the maintenance work on the Tando Adam-MirpurKhas road and directed the relevant authorities to ensure no compromise in road maintenance work and to further improve the quality and efficiency of the work.