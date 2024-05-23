Commissioner Reviewed Heat Wave Preventive Measures In Tando Adam
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider made a surprise visit to various areas of Tando Adam city to review the arrangements made by the Sindh government to prevent impacts of extreme heat wave conditions in the province.
He first visited the taluka hospital and inspected the heatstroke ward, assessing the facilities provided there.
He also examined various wards of the hospital and reviewed the arrangements for facilities, medicines and cleanliness for admitted and OPD patients.
On this occasion, he said that providing better health facilities was our responsibility and no negligence of any kind will be tolerated.
He urged citizens to avoid unnecessary outings during the intense heatwave and to contact the doctors at the Heatstroke Center established in the hospital in case of heatstroke.
Later, the commissioner inspected the maintenance work on the Tando Adam-MirpurKhas road and directed the relevant authorities to ensure no compromise in road maintenance work and to further improve the quality and efficiency of the work.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police in action against two stroke rickshaws, around 500 impounded1 minute ago
-
Married woman abducted1 minute ago
-
Oath-taking of student council held1 minute ago
-
CPO directs to complete work of safe city project speedily11 minutes ago
-
Swimming pools in Sargodha witness surge in visitors amid rising temperatures11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect involved in leaking examination papers21 minutes ago
-
Three labourers hurt as roof collapse in Multan21 minutes ago
-
US, provincial govt launch $9 million initiative to combat Tuberculosis in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Six including women, children die in Abbottabad accident21 minutes ago
-
40 govt schools councils of Daska administer oath31 minutes ago
-
Police Razakar arrested over kite-flying31 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues heatwave to continue for several districts of Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan31 minutes ago