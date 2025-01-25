Commissioner Reviewed Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The commissioner Sargodha division,Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Saturday paid his visit to under construction Nawaz Sharif cardiology hospital.
According to a spokesperson, Commissioner Jahanzaib reviewed the site and inspected different under construction sections and wards.
Director Development Bilal Hassan was also accompanied him.
The commissioner was informed that construction work was underway rapidly and 39 percent construction work has been completed while the remaining work will be completed within stimulated time.
The commissioner on the occasion ordered to use only quality material and there should be no compromise over the quality.He also directed to expedite the pace of work.
Jahanzaib Khan said that the under construction hospital after construction process would be the master piece of the Punjab government.
