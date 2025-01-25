Open Menu

Commissioner Reviewed Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner reviewed Nawaz Sharif cardiology hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The commissioner Sargodha division,Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Saturday paid his visit to under construction Nawaz Sharif cardiology hospital.

According to a spokesperson, Commissioner Jahanzaib reviewed the site and inspected different under construction sections and wards.

Director Development Bilal Hassan was also accompanied him.

The commissioner was informed that construction work was underway rapidly and 39 percent construction work has been completed while the remaining work will be completed within stimulated time.

The commissioner on the occasion ordered to use only quality material and there should be no compromise over the quality.He also directed to expedite the pace of work.

Jahanzaib Khan said that the under construction hospital after construction process would be the master piece of the Punjab government.

Recent Stories

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

45 minutes ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

60 minutes ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

13 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan