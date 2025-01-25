Commissioner reviews 623 development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen in the chair reviewed 623 development schemes worth Rs. 122 billion for all three districts of Bahawalpur division.

The meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Khurram Pervaiz and several other senior officials.

The meeting was told that 623 development schemes worth Rs 122 billion had been approved for all three districts of Bahawalpur division. “A sum of Rs 27.449 billion has been allocated in prevailing financial year budget by the government for them,” it was informed.

It was told that a sum of Rs 7 billion had been earmarked for 122 development projects of Bahawalnagar district, a sum of Rs 9 billion for 240 development schemes of Bahawalpur district and a sum of Rs 10 billion for 261 schemes of Rahimyar Khan district.

The approved development schemes included 232 pertaining to road sector, 21 pertaining to Primary and secondary healthcare, four pertaining to specialized healthcare, 10 pertaining to Higher education Department, seven pertaining to Irrigation Department, two pertaining to Livestock Department, seven pertaining to Cholistan Development Authority, 42 pertaining to Public Buildings and several others pertaining to archeology, environment, forests, sports, IT, transport, tourism, public health and local government departments.