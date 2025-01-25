Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews 623 Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner reviews 623 development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen in the chair reviewed 623 development schemes worth Rs. 122 billion for all three districts of Bahawalpur division.

The meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Khurram Pervaiz and several other senior officials.

The meeting was told that 623 development schemes worth Rs 122 billion had been approved for all three districts of Bahawalpur division. “A sum of Rs 27.449 billion has been allocated in prevailing financial year budget by the government for them,” it was informed.

It was told that a sum of Rs 7 billion had been earmarked for 122 development projects of Bahawalnagar district, a sum of Rs 9 billion for 240 development schemes of Bahawalpur district and a sum of Rs 10 billion for 261 schemes of Rahimyar Khan district.

The approved development schemes included 232 pertaining to road sector, 21 pertaining to Primary and secondary healthcare, four pertaining to specialized healthcare, 10 pertaining to Higher education Department, seven pertaining to Irrigation Department, two pertaining to Livestock Department, seven pertaining to Cholistan Development Authority, 42 pertaining to Public Buildings and several others pertaining to archeology, environment, forests, sports, IT, transport, tourism, public health and local government departments.

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

11 minutes ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

26 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

40 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

40 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

41 minutes ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

49 minutes ago
Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

55 minutes ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

56 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

1 hour ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

1 hour ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan