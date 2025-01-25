Commissioner Reviews 623 Development Schemes
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A meeting held with Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen in the chair reviewed 623 development schemes worth Rs. 122 billion for all three districts of Bahawalpur division.
The meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhoon, Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Khurram Pervaiz and several other senior officials.
The meeting was told that 623 development schemes worth Rs 122 billion had been approved for all three districts of Bahawalpur division. “A sum of Rs 27.449 billion has been allocated in prevailing financial year budget by the government for them,” it was informed.
It was told that a sum of Rs 7 billion had been earmarked for 122 development projects of Bahawalnagar district, a sum of Rs 9 billion for 240 development schemes of Bahawalpur district and a sum of Rs 10 billion for 261 schemes of Rahimyar Khan district.
The approved development schemes included 232 pertaining to road sector, 21 pertaining to Primary and secondary healthcare, four pertaining to specialized healthcare, 10 pertaining to Higher education Department, seven pertaining to Irrigation Department, two pertaining to Livestock Department, seven pertaining to Cholistan Development Authority, 42 pertaining to Public Buildings and several others pertaining to archeology, environment, forests, sports, IT, transport, tourism, public health and local government departments.
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews 623 development schemes6 minutes ago
-
Mid-career management course participants visits PFA headquarters16 minutes ago
-
Kite-seller arrested16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers including two bike lifters25 minutes ago
-
Sargodha RPO reviews crime situation26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hanging power wires launched26 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held36 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, 2 escaped in encounter36 minutes ago
-
SALU to host grand students week36 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 200 kites36 minutes ago