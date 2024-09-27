Commissioner Reviews Actions Against Illegal LPG Cylinders Sale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday chaired a meeting to review actions against illegal LPG Cylinders sale and to ensure safety of the users /citizens.
The meeting decided to initiate a crackdown on sellers of substandard cylinders through coordinated efforts with the OGRA and other departments concerned.
Assistant Commissioner General Commissioner Karachi Office Hazim Bangwar, officers of OGRA, Civil Defense and Convener LPG Standing Committee FPCCI Muhammad Ali Hyder, representative LPG Distributors Association Farhan Ilyas, and officials of relevant departments attended the meeting. Deputy commissioner and senior officials of OGRA from Islamabad participated via video link.
The OGRA officials briefed on LPG distribution system. Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about actions taken against illegal LPG cylinder sales in their respective districts.
It was reported that 97 shops selling illegal LPG cylinder were sealed in the East District, 25 in Central District, and actions were also taken in Korangi, Kemari, and West districts.
The Commissioner directed OGRA, Civil Defense, and other departments to effectively curb illegal LPG cylinder sale.
It was decided that all Deputy Commissioners will carry out coordinated efforts with OGRA, Civil Defense, and Police in their respective districts.
